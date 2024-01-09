Add How Buildings Can Move To Your List of Planning Considerations For Big LED Displays

January 9, 2024 by guest author, Mikell Senger

Both in terms of scale and beauty, the construction world continues to produce more and more amazing structures. As a mechanical engineer and senior project manager for SNA Displays, I’m very fortunate to be a part of projects with complex construction elements, and I’m constantly marveling at the work-product of designers, architects, construction managers, and the like. Admittedly I’m partial to engineers, though, whose indispensable work touches just about every aspect of the built environment.

From wind forces to water drainage, seismic loads to sustainability, risk management to regulations, there’s certainly no shortage of construction considerations requiring engineering solutions.

The large-format LED business is no different.

One seemingly simple goal for any LED display installation team: a smooth, seamless digital canvas. Pesky seams and gaps are one of the most scrutinized aspects of an LED display, big or small. There are many obvious design factors important to the project of reducing seams — panel and cabinet design, locking mechanisms, etc. — but there are also many post-installation engineering considerations related to building movement that can disrupt a display surface over time.

Let’s consider three important forces implicating building movement and thus the integrity of the digital canvas: thermal expansion, differential deflection, and vibration. While this is no deep dive into the intricacies of these dynamics, hopefully it can provide some baseline knowledge and get your team thinking about solutions.

THERMAL EXPANSION

DIFFERENTIAL DEFLECTION