Hologram-ish Santa Offers Gift Ideas To Holiday Travelers At A Toronto Airport

January 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I’ve not seen a lot of real-world retail uses for those big transparent LCD shower stall-like displays marketed as holograms, but here’s an interesting pop-up example of one used during the Christmas season in the T3 terminal of Toronto’s main airport.

Retail operator Paradies Lagardère – which has a big footprint in airports, hotels and other travel environments – worked with Toronto-based ARHT to put one of its units on a post-security concourse in the airport to encourage purchases at nearby stores.

Featuring a holographic Santa Claus, the ARHT CAPSULE will not only entertain but also guide travelers through the latest product offerings at Paradies Lagardère stores. From the iStore to Sweet Maple Market, Discover Canada, and Lolë, you’ll have access to the newest and most exciting products—all with the help of this 3D interactive hologram.

Alongside the holographic Santa Claus, an interactive holiday kiosk will provide you with all the information you need about Paradies Lagardère’s promotions and products. Scan the QR code for exclusive in-store discounts and get ready to indulge in a truly immersive shopping experience.

This particular unit is touch-enabled, so the Santa can respond and explain different products highlighted on an overlay. I’ve monkeyed with the touch during a demo and it was pretty snappy. No mention of engagement rates, but logic suggests making this “capsule” look like a wrapped present and using an actor doing a Santa character would b more effective than a plain unit and any old actor trying to draw people over.

As mentioned endlessly, these things are just conventional transparent LEDs with clever image and video capture, and don’t meet technical definitions of holograms. But it is terminology that people who don’t eat/sleep/drink pro AV can kinda sorta get their heads around.