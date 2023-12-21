Merry Christmas!

December 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I don’t expect a lot of news or word of interesting new projects or developments over the next week and change, but I’m around and paying attention.

If Christmas is something you mark and celebrate, have a great one with family and friends! Our grandson is now two and it will be the first Christmas where he’ll fully be keen on opening presents, playing with new toys and, of course, responding with utter indifference to new shirts, pants and socks. Looking forward to that.

Only grandson, so he’ll be spoiled in a massive way.

Five weeks or so, gulp, to ISE in Barcelona and, for some people in the industry, it’s only days until CES and then NRF in New York. I’m skipping those, but ISE is definitely in the plan.

Thanks to my friends at Spectrio and a pile of loyal sponsoring advertisers like Screenfeed, Mvix, Cineplex and Optisigns for continuing to make my efforts possible.

The image up top is my quick stab at a digital signage-inspired Christmas tree, generated by AI.

Merry Christmas!