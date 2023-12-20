OOH Gets Top Overall Performance From Media Pros: Research

December 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a little year-end nugget of positive messaging for the out of home and digital out of home sector – word that it gets the best performance ratings among media agency people.

A 2023 survey by Media Village’s Myers Report – described as the media industry’s most influential B2B research report – says that among nine media categories (including radio and TV), “Out-Of-Home generated the most positive overall performance ratings for its nine included companies, based on perceptions of respondents rating each company on a five-point scale.”

The survey involved some 3,400 agency people, and respondents had to “self-identify as being engaged in each media category and in an active business relationship with each sales organization.”