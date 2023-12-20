Interesting Cutaway View Of Sphere Interior …

December 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Came across this online – an interesting cutaway view of the Sphere in Vegas, showing the exoskeleton and how the seating and common areas are set up.

There have been countless external photos, as well as shots of the U2 concert and the nature film, but not many of the common areas inside.

There’s a bunch more like this (below) on the page of the design firm ICRAVE …