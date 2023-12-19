NYC’s 5th Ave Snowflake Gets Big Digital Upgrade From i5LED

December 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Most of the LED display project news I see out of New York City involves either big outdoor displays in Times Square or big indoor video walls in flagship retail, but here’s a very different project supplied, in part, by an LED display firm – a giant Christmas snowflake suspended over Fifth Avenue.

The Fifth Avenue Snowflake has been a fixture on the city’s luxury shopping strip for some 40 years, but it was previously just a pretty, oversized white ornament. The upgraded version now in place at the 57th Street intersection has 16,500 sparkling crystals and full-color LED lights, with a light show running each hour.

The LED side of the solution was designed and supplied by the Sacramento, CA LED display firm i5LED. The solution includes:

616 mini LED fixtures and 12 LED flood lamps at the core;

Custom DMX controls;

Custom template for the complex 3D content.

This post by 6sqft NYC gets into the back story, and more details.