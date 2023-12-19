Free Download: Green Signage Handbook Provides Overview On How Digital Signage Can Be More Sustainable

December 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Sixteen:Nine’s friends and content partners, Munich-based invidis, have released an English language digital publication designed to help integrators, manufacturers and end-users make their digital signage networks more green and sustainable.

The Green Signage Handbook is a free download.

“Public pressure to act sustainably as a company has never been so great,” notes invidis in a preamble for the handbook. “A task that is not always easy. Because let’s face it: The digital signage industry is built on energy-hungry products that use scarce resources. Making the industry more sustainable may sound intimidating, especially for small businesses. We believe that it doesn’t have to be this way: in the handbook we dispel the myths surrounding green signage and offer a clear, manageable approach.”

In this guide you will find everything you need to accomplish this task. We will show you proven measures:

to reduce energy consumption;

to reduce e-waste through refurbishment and recycling;

to take the path to a more sustainable digital signage industry with certificates, measurements and strategies.

This is a very big issue for European companies and while it’s barely in the conversation in North America, it will be. Maybe operators over here will be more interested in lowering their power bills for their screen networks than saving the planet, but they’ll at least start to pay attention. We’ve already seen the big display guys like Sony and PPDS incorporate sustainability messaging in their product and trade show marketing.