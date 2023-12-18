Office Tower Elevator’s Controls Tied To Digital Mirrors To Show Floor Location

December 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A UK company called iFaceMirror has been putting LCD-backed digital mirrors in the interiors of elevator (lift) cars for a bunch of years, with their purpose heavily focused on advertising and branding for the venue or the businesses in that office tower, hotel or shopping space.

So I was intrigued by this video (below) that shows the digital mirror set into an interior panel and integrated with an Otis elevator controls panel.

Instead of marketing food and booze, this display does an elegant job of showing the floor level as the elevator/lift travels up and down. Obviously, the ROI model is not all that quantifiable, versus tallying advertising revenue returns against the cost. The return would have to be more about experience.

This is the Budapest head office building of a Hungarian oil and gas company.