Watch: 164 Smartphones Stacked Like Christmas Tree To Create Unique Video Wall

December 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a fun retail project in Chile that somehow or other sync’s up 164 Samsung Galaxy smartphones to deliver messages on a digital Christmas tree.

The set-up uses Novisign’s CMS software and its “Screen Sync” to get all the phones mapped and capable of behaving like a very big and complicated video wall, except the displays are smartphone-sized and running Android.

The project was delivered by Santiago solutions provider Creative Digital – VISUAL!