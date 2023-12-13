Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer Spots All Gone. Sorry!!!

December 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Well that didn’t take long! Available spots for the Sixteen:Nine Mixer at ISE in Barcelona next month went up yesterday, and now the admittedly limited supply has been exhausted. A Swiss guy got the last one.

That stated, some tickets may come available from sponsors (you can grovel to one of them), and a few more might open up as travel plans change or maybe sponsors don’t need all of their reserved tickets. We’ll probably also have some duplicates, as people who are going to the Digital Signage Awards later that evening in the same venue might have also registered separately for the mixer.

The dinner gets you access to the mixer, but the mixer doesn’t get you access to the dinner. Clear as mud, right?

Thanks for your interest once again in this networking event and see you in Barcelona! I’ve no doubt we could do a much bigger venue, but I kinda like the set-up of this, and I’m also not daydreaming about adding more planning work.

These are the event sponsors for the 2024 event: