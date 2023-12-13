ISE Forecasting Biggest Exhibit Hall Footprint Ever, As Well As Largest Visitor Count

December 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Integrated Systems Europe is forecasting its exhibit hall footprint late next month in Barcelona will be its largest ever, almost a third larger than the 2023 show. The organizers are also suggesting the show might attract its highest number of visitors yet.

“Anticipation is also building for the highest number of visitors ever recorded at ISE,” says PR, “solidifying its reputation as the go-to event for professionals in the field.”

ISE says the total attendee count at the start of this year, for the 2023 show, was 43,691 from 151 countries. Because many attendees go for more than a day, the total count of admissions (with duplicate counts on the same person) was 90,372 visits. So I guess that means the attendee tally is expected to eclipse that last show, and with it the visitor count.

The simpler story is that the show appears to be doing quite well, countering suggestions that shifting from a venue a LOT of Europeans could drive to, to one that is more of a fly-in event, would hurt it.

The event covers eight halls of the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via. Those halls are inter-connected and on the same level, so it is a big improvement over the crazy Amsterdam venue, with multiple buildings bolted on to each other and connected by tunnels and stairs and enclosed walkway bridges.

The exhibitor count is expected to clear 1,300, with more than 80 first-timers. More than 460 vendors are categorized as being involved in digital signage, but as always, a healthy chunk of those will be companies that do all kinds of things with software and hardware, like home cinema and building automation. The numbers of pure-play digital signage vendors will be much smaller – though substantial.

The show runs Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 in Barcelona, Spain.