Showcase Cinemas Sees 20% Lift In Food And Bev Sales After 568 Screen Modernization

December 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Wide ribbons of digital menu displays isn’t an overly new feature in the cinema business, but what’s interesting with a rollout across the Showcase Cinemas U.S. estate is word that the screens generate a 20% lift in sales at moviehouse snack counters.

One of the world’s oldest and most recognized global theatre chains out there, Showcase has 76 venues (operating almost 1,000 screens) spanning the US (22), UK (17), Brazil (29), and Argentina (8).

The Dedham, Massachusetts company – owned by National Amusements – did what’s described as a major refresh of all Showcase Cinemas in the US. It engaged Atlanta solutions provider DEEL Media to replace its aging and outdated display network to transform the visual experience, and boost revenues.

The end-result is 568 new 4K screens – all supplied by PPDS and running DEEL’s own Carbon CMS software.

From PR:

Following deep-level discussions and site visits, 549 x Philips Signage D-Line 4K UHD digital displays (43”-75”) and 19 x Philips Videowall X-Line (49”-55”) displays were selected and installed in all Showcase Cinemas lobby areas, as well as along corridors leading up to each theatre screen. This replaced the previous scattergun approach to displays, switching to a single manufacturer, rather than using multiple brands across its network, for more consistent capabilities and experiences.

Philips X-Line and D-Line displays were selected, in part, due to their flexibility and versatility to conform to almost any environment, thanks to their powerful high-impact 4K screen, ensuring picture-perfect performance in any lighting condition, including direct sunlight.

With PPDS’ ‘Open 2’ strategy – embracing complementary software platforms and hardware from other providers – displays were configured and tailored to suit each unique theatre design and environment using DEEL Media’s proprietary ‘Carbon™’ content management system, providing extensive control, management and creation capabilities, managed either on-site or from a central location for the first time.

“At Showcase Cinemas we offer an experience that separates us from other exhibitors. This project with DEEL Media and PPDS came about because our old signage system had become outdated and needed a refresh,” says Vik Joshi, AVP of Retail Technologies at Showcase. “We were very impressed with the quality and capabilities of the solution presented, and after an initial trial, we were happy to go ahead with the full refresh across all our U.S. locations.”