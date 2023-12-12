Huge Digital Facade Draws Eyes To Canadian Outerwear Brand Arc’teryx’s Toronto Flagship

December 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a very impressive digital facade for the Canadian outerwear brand Arc’teryx, which has a flagship store in Toronto’s high-end Yorkdale Mall.

I’ve seen lots of digital facades popping up in retail as LED has, in tandem, become less costly and more durable. But I’ve not seen one done at this kind of scale and shape, with the LED kinda sorta cut into the store’s towering corner wall. Most of the time, LED flanks the doorways and maybe runs across the top or as a canopy over the entry.

The project was installed by a Brantford, Ontario general contractor, Trade Sync. The company was also involved in the digital display upgrades at the Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays play baseball. Hockey-mad people will recognize Brantford as the hometown of Wayne Gretzky.

Here are some technology details:

The LRED tech is Samsung’s and L Squared’s CMS is used.

-Modules are 240mm x 180mm @ 2.5mm pitch = 96 x 72 pixels or 6,912 pixels.

-Each full-size cabinet totals 82,944 pixels.

-Each –F (1/4) size cabinet totals 20,736 pixels.

-The video wall features curves of approximately 20 degrees along the convex curve and around 80 degrees at mitered corners.

-The installation comprises 2,130 modules.

-With 135 full-size cabinets x 82,944 pixels, the total pixel count is a staggering 11,197,440 pixels (11.2M).

-Additionally, 170 –F ¼ size cabinets x 20,736 pixels result in a pixel count of 3,525,120 pixels (3.5M).

-In total, the video wall boasts an impressive 14,722,560 pixels, filling 44% of an 8K canvas.

Here’s a video …