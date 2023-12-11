Visionect Release CMS Tuned And Optimized For E-Paper Displays

December 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes

For logical reasons, I think we all get so fixated on the energy-sipping “green” characteristics of e-paper displays that we kind of forget that software manages and drives these things, just as it does for LCDs, OLEDs and LEDs.

The Slovenian firm Visionect has been focused for years and years on making monochrome e-paper displays look gorgeous and support applications that span from meeting room displays to bus schedules. It has now released a Place & Play CMS specifically designed and optimized for e-paper technology.

From PR:

The high-end wireless device and platform offer an end-to-end solution, combining ease of use with advanced editing capabilities and robust security features: “Place & Play has been designed to not just solve one problem, but a whole series of them. The team continues to add features and pushes the boundaries of what electronic paper is capable of and moving forward, we’ll continue to grow our global presence, enhancing our technology and designs exponentially. Because we’ve dared to dream, our displays remain the leaders of an electronic paper revolution.”

Place & Play: Effortless Integration and User-Friendly Design

Swift, Cable-Free Setup: Easy installation with magnetic mounts for a clutter-free, modern appearance.

Easy installation with magnetic mounts for a clutter-free, modern appearance. End-to-End Solution: Seamlessly integrates device and content management with a user-friendly interface and advanced editing features.

Seamlessly integrates device and content management with a user-friendly interface and advanced editing features. Customized at a Touch: Real-time content creation, customization, and preview capabilities for perfect alignment with brand vision.

Real-time content creation, customization, and preview capabilities for perfect alignment with brand vision. Unrivaled Energy Efficiency: Operates for months on a single charge, using less than 0.1% of the power of traditional LCD displays.

Operates for months on a single charge, using less than 0.1% of the power of traditional LCD displays. Optimized for E-Paper: Features like frame-rate control and progressive image optimization enhance display performance.

Features like frame-rate control and progressive image optimization enhance display performance. Advanced Security and Support: Secure cloud-based infrastructure, optimized data storage, and a dedicated support team maintaining high customer satisfaction.

Costs for the platform work out to about $16/month to drive devices.

A “regular” CMS should be able to drive an e-paper display, though I don’t know many that do (Visix comes to mind). Interestingly, Visionect says its Place & Play CMS “seamlessly adapts to hybrid display environments and provides support for standard LCD and LED displays, enhancing its flexibility and compatibility.”