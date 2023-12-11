Seoul Creative Shop d’strict Opens Arte Museum On LV Strip

The Seoul creative shop that generates some of the most compelling video wall content on the planet has opened a bricks and mortar showcase in Las Vegas that features, among many things, some of its best-known work.

d’strict has opened up the Arte Museum in the steadily evolving City Center complex at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. The immersive attraction is the first for d’strict outside of Asia, where it has five venues up and running. The two-story venue has 30,000 square feet at 63, a new complex across from the Cosmo and in front of Aria. The building is also home to another attraction relatively new to Las Vegas – the Museum of Illusions.

The Arte Museum involves interconnected exhibits built around projection-mapping and using computer-generated visuals.

D’strict is the company that did that anamorphic illusion wave inside an LED display at Seoul’s Coex K-Pop Square, and pretty much kicked off a steadily building number of 3D visual illusion work for Digital OOH displays in Asia and then globally.

The venue is, in some respects, a hall of fame for some of d’strict’s better-known work, but much of it has been tweaked for the Vegas venue, and there is other material that ties in to the desert-dominated region.

Arte Museum has direct competition in Illuminarium, a projection mapping venue at AREA15 – a decidedly offbeat entertainment area (Meow Wolf is there) in an industrial area across the I-15 and up a bit from the Fashion Show Mall.

The venue officially opened late last month and I had a quick walk-through last Monday. It is VERY different from Illuminarium, which is one level and thematically focused.

The Arte complex is two levels and instead of it being one or two cavernous spaces, this is several spaces of different dimensions that use uses visual trickery like mirrors to make it seem bigger. It also has some physical component, like a room of suspended lanterns, and a cool interactive wall that lets people draw a character, that is then scanned and pushed to a projection wall and animated as an overlay.