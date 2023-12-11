Registration SHOULD Go Up Tomorrow For Sixteen:Nine Mixer At ISE 2024

December 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The DSE Mixer was just a week ago but now my planning turns pretty much immediately to Integrated Systems Europe and the mixer that will run in Barcelona in, gulp, just a matter of weeks.

The PLAN is to put the registration site up live tomorrow morning, east coast Canada time.

The venue is gorgeous and fun, but half the size of the Vegas venue – so that puts a very tangible cap on attendee numbers. So if you want to go, pay attention to this site tomorrow. Sponsorships for this event long-since allocated!

I also have two calls this week about a mixer at InfoComm, and post ISE, we’re hoping to do some sort of industry social event in Portugal on Feb. 7th. Portugal has several companies in Braga, Porto and Lisbon active in pro AV and signage.

Not sure how I wandered into the events organizing business, but it’s occupying a lot of time lately.