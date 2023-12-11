Reach Media’s Gibson Joins Three Re-Elected At-Large Members On 2024-25 DSF Board

December 11, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Digital Signage Federation has announced the results of board of directors voting, with three of four open slots going to currently-serving board members and the final slot being won by Kiersten Gibson of Reach Media, who tried and failed last week to get me in with the Fireball shots crowd at the Sixteen:Nine Mixer.

I backed away from the bar to the relative safety of the lobby. I don’t have enough viable brain cells to just give them up like that.

The returning at-large Directors of the DSF Board are:

Kristin Roubie, Elo Touch;

Tony Green, Snap Install;

Jeffrey Weitzmann, Navori Labs.

They are joined by Gibson, who won out over two also highly qualified people – Jay Leedy of Sony and IV Dickson of Sagenet. Good week for her, as she was also recognized in the DSE’s Dizzie Awards as the industry’s emerging talent.

Board members serve two-year terms, and the new one starts in the new year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiersten Gibson to our Board of Directors and congratulate Kristin, Tony and Jeffrey on their re-election to a second term” says Len Dudis, DSF Chairman. “Each of them brings unique skills and experiences that will enhance our ability to serve our community and fulfill our mission. We look forward to their contributions and leadership.”

Kelly Smith from BrightSign guided the Nominating Committee. That board is getting pretty darn close to gender-balanced – great in an industry that was for a lot of years male-dominated, guided and run. My expert counting abilities have six women on the 16 (I think) member board starting in January.