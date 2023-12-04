Video: Sponsor Recognition Loop From Last Night’s Sixteen:Nine Mixer

December 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Missing kiosk issues aside, I thought last night’s mixer went off well. One of the things that worked particularly well was sponsor recognitions on the screens around the venue.

Sponsor Screenfeed used its own Connect platform to build a four minute loop that not only shows logos, but also identifies in photo and name the key people attending from sponsoring companies.

That was Screenfeed’s idea and we first did that at ISE. This time, they also added a fun bit that showed what companies were coming to the mixer from the greatest distance.

I can’t take any credit for this, but think that if a venue has screens, this is a great way to recognize and assist the companies who make things like industry parties possible through sponsor dollars.

Here is the reel: