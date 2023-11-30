Tesco Rapidly Building Out Its In-Store Screen Network; Now 1,800 Screens In 400+ Stores In UK

November 30, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Big box grocer Tesco now has some 1,800 screens, making it the largest digital signage network in the UK grocery market. The network is now in 420 stores across the Tesco estate.

The photos suggest a major focus on vey large digital end-caps – some tied in to to the merchandise below and others looking more like DOOH street furniture.

The displays run material promoting in-store campaigns and exclusive product launches, and is tied in with Clear Channel UK, as well as the measurement firm Dunnhumby and a loyalty card network.

Tesco’s chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad told The Grocer: “We’re really proud of our digital in-store screen network – the UK grocery market’s largest. Using our unrivalled insight, we’re able to give our customers advertising that is relevant to them, while at the same time giving our suppliers the opportunity to showcase their products in creative and innovative ways.”

“In addition to its in-store screens, Tesco already has an established network of 500 front-of-store screens, which meet customers as they enter Extras and Superstores with motion adverts tailored to target specific stores, times and events.”

Manchester-area Solutions provider Pixel Inspiration has been driving the rollout for Tesco.

Rival supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is working with Clear Channel UK and the loyalty firm Nectar360 to grow the number of screens in the Sainsbury’s Live network from 320 to more than 800.