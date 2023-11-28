Snake? River? Not Sure, But This Embedded LED Wall Is Interesting

November 28, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting use of LED embedded inside a wall – taking on the appearance of a very big, very long snake.

I am assuming that in behind the curvy wall cutouts, there is a series of rectangular LED cabinets that follow the same shape as the snake.

Don’t know where this is, but assume China and some sort of museum or attraction that is close to opening.

The Linkedin poster is from a Chinese manufacturer, Ocolour, and she tends to post videos and images with two and three word blunt descriptions. In this case: big python. It might be a language thing.

Warning: find the mute for this video!

This is interesting in a couple of ways: