Here’s A Peek At Our Mixer Check-in Tech

November 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The kiosks are built and on their way already (or soon) to Las Vegas, for the Sixteen:Nine Mixer in 10 days or so, and here’s a peek at what they look like.

The intention, after years of much-talk-little-action, is to expedite the check-in process for as many as 400 registered attendees. A kiosk will allow people to arrive on the third floor, walk over to one of two kiosks, and boink in their surname on a touchscreen. Their name should pop up, and after confirming that’s the right name, the kiosk will spit out a thermally-printed adhesive label that then attaches to a postcard-sized badge blank that has integrated drink tickets.

The kiosk also supports QR code scanning, if people bring their printed-out tickets, or have the code saved to their phones. Bringing ticket is not required, though, as all the registered attendee names will be in the kiosk database.

This is an effort to replace the tables full of pre-printed and alphabetically-sorted labels, which is a pain in the butt to produce and sort, and an exercise for attendees to locate their name and label.

The kiosks were kindly put together by Ed Crowley of URway Holdings, along with software partner KioWare.

The mixer is sold out, by the way.

We also hope to have kiosk check-in for ISE.