Aussie Grocer Selects Broadsign To Drive Front Of Store Retail Media Screens

November 22, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Digital OOH and retail media networks are starting to cross paths, with in-store screens starting to get ad placements from DOOH-centric platforms like Broadsign.

The Montreal CMS software firm has announced a deal that will see some 600 screens at the front of Coles supermarkets in Australia converted over to Broadsign’s platform. The screens have been in place since 2021, and the grocer says it learned a lot in that time about how to best monetize them.

“Over the last two years, we have learned a lot about their potential, what suppliers and their agencies want to see on them, and strategies to leverage their prime positioning for maximum impact,” says Paul Brooks, General Manager of Coles 360. “We now have a solid understanding of what it will take to deliver on the next phase of screens, and a key component of that is driven by the technology that powers them.”

The partnership will enable Coles to schedule, manage, and deliver compelling content and advertisements across its network of retail media displays. “The Broadsign Platform provides the ideal solution to power our future network. It currently services more than 300,000 screens worldwide and has been a leader in this space for two decades, making it an obvious partner,” says Brooks.

“With over 75% of supermarket shoppers buying in-store, retailers are increasingly focused on the digitisation of their physical worlds,” says Ben Allman, Broadsign Head of Sales, ANZ . “Adopting best-in-class solutions, such as the Broadsign platform, has allowed Coles 360 to build a comprehensive and highly compelling retail media offering in a relatively short time span. We’re very excited and extremely proud to be partnering with one of Australia’s most iconic and trusted brands.”

Leveraging the Broadsign platform will allow Coles 360 to dramatically advance its in-store media capabilities across locations. It will enable campaign scheduling on a per-store basis, allow for desired time and day-parting, and support dynamic content.