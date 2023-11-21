DPAA Posts Videos Of Last Month’s 2023 NYC Global Summit Sessions

November 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Nothing beats attending a big conference in person, because of the opportunities to network. But time commitments and budgets can get in the way, so video recap are good Plan Bs.

The DPAA had its big global conference in New York back in mid-October, and the organizations has now posted videos of the presentations and panels online, using YouTube as the player. The very good news is that the videos are free to watch, and can be done so on demand and when people have time.

There are 14 videos posted and you can find them here.

Here’s the opening …