Outernet London Creates Giant Snow Globe Environment With Its Vast Immersive LED Screens

November 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Londoners who like to see the public Christmas lights and decor around their city have a new sightseeing stop this year – as the big and impressive digital art landmark on Oxford Street has taken on the appearance of a snow globe for the season.

Outernet London, just at the edge of Soho and the Tottenham Court Road Underground Station, is using its floor to ceiling LED screens for what it calls the Enchanted Snow Globe, and animated feature produced with the sponsor support of fashion retailer UNIQLO.

Walk into a life-sized snow globe and see hand-illustrated villagers going about their day, having snowball fights, shopping and getting ready for the Christmas celebrations. You’ll also be able to take part in the fun by making digital snow angels on the central screen, using interactive cameras that capture body movements in real-time.

The second, smaller set of street-level screens, called the Now Trending area, has an interactive game that allows onlookers to challenge family or friends to a virtual snowball fight, and there is also something called an immersive Emoji Shower: Christmas Edition: “Watch as the screens create a flurry of everyone’s favourite seasonal emojis, from Christmas trees to Santa Claus …”

What’s nice about Outernet is that the 26K of LED displays are fully open to the public – a no-fee attraction in what can be a very expensive city.