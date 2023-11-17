PPDS Launches New Pro Display Series It Says Halves Energy Consumption When Compared To Other Options

November 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

PPDS, the company that markets and sells Philips pro displays, has launched a new LCD display series it says cuts energy consumption in half.

Curiously, though, the company goes much, much more into the eco-conscious materials and packaging of the new Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign Series QE-Line than it does about how energy usage is cut that dramatically. The only explainer is that it has a 50% reduction in power when compared against the Philips Signage 3650 Q-Line, and comparable solutions in the market.

I compared the two, and they have the same brightness rating, so it’s not that the 3000 series is comparably dim. So beats me how the engineers in Taiwan and elsewhere reduce energy demands. Boring and fiddly to go over, I’m sure, but if that’s the big point you’re making with marketing, it should probably come with explanations.

A lot of end-users in North America might react with little more than a “That’s nice …” But there are other regions, most notably Europe – that because of cost, availability and even government regulations – would be intensely interested in products that lower energy demands.

From PR:

Available now in 50”, 55” and 65” variants, the portrait or landscape mountable Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign Series complements the unique features and benefits of the Philips Signage 3000 Q-Line Series – installed around the world in schools, retail stores, hotels, cinemas, TV studios, corporate offices, among others. The EcoDesign series are redesigned, remodelled and repackaged to achieve energy efficiencies and reduced wastage.

The Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign consumes up to fifty per cent less power versus comparable models, while continuing to offer best-in-class 4K Ultra HD visual performance via a powerful 350 cd/m2 LED display.

Available now, and set to go on display at ISE 2024, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign has already been awarded the EPEAT Silver Climate+ Ecolabel, which measures the social and environmental impacts of products from extraction to end-of-life, certifying that it has met 100% of the Climate Criteria plus at least 50% of the existing optional criteria. It has also received among the industry’s lowest energy label ratings for a high-impact professional display, with EU Energy Label E rating on the 50″ model, and D rating label on the 55″ and 65″ models.

The EU energy labelling system has been a key driver in helping consumers choose products that are more energy efficient. At the same time, it also encourages manufacturers to drive innovation by using more energy efficient technologies, with PPDS aiming to lead the advance.

The Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign also benefits from PPDS’ strategy to significantly reduce wastage – including plastic – from its packaging, with the Series delivered in 100 per cent recycled and recyclable materials.

All plastic bags (including those for individual accessories and components in the box) have now been removed, while the use of polystyrene has been replaced with innovative cushioning made using 100 per cent recycled paper, maintaining the same high levels of safety and protection of the product.

Robert Hsu, VP Global Product Strategy at PPDS, commented: “It’s estimated the world is losing 10 million hectares of forest each year due to deforestation.** According to the United Nations, there are about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste produced every day, with around 8 million pieces of plastic making their way into our oceans every 24 hours. That is simply not acceptable, and it is vital that companies like us remain committed to helping reduce that unacceptable statistic, and to make a difference for generations to come.

“Packaging is a small yet significant step that we can all get behind. I am proud of what we as a business have achieved so far, and the culmination of that work, together with outstanding quality, is evident with the new Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display.”

The displays are smart, with built-in Android 10, and include PPDS Wave – the company’s secure remote device management and content control software.