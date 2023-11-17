F1 Race Invests In 32K Sq. Ft. Of Samsung LED Around New Vegas Strip Race Circuit

November 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Much of the digital signage attention with the Formula One race this weekend in Las Vegas has involved creative running on the giant LED-clad Sphere, but the company that owns and runs the race series has also invested in some gargantuan LED displays around the newly-built street circuit and new dedicated race facilities.

Samsung did a deal with Liberty Media and Las Vegas Grand Prix that has involved a series of LED displays, including a vast one on the pit building roof that organizers suggest would be visible from space.

Here’s what’s in place:

F1 Rooftop Logo : A 28,166-square-foot 10mm LED display with over 22 million pixels spans 481 feet – longer than a football field – mirroring the shape of the F1 logo, and presumably intended for aerial shots.

: A 28,166-square-foot 10mm LED display with over 22 million pixels spans 481 feet – longer than a football field – mirroring the shape of the F1 logo, and presumably intended for aerial shots. F1 Escalator Trapezoid: A 1,480-square-foot 3.9mm LED escalator display is designed to create a “wow” moment as it presents stunning content using over 9 million pixels.

A 1,480-square-foot 3.9mm LED escalator display is designed to create a “wow” moment as it presents stunning content using over 9 million pixels. Grandstand: The grandstands are outfitted with three 941-square-foot Samsung 8mm LED displays with over 1.2 million pixels to enhance the viewing experience for all in-person attendees, ensuring that a moment of the action is not missed. The new displays feature Samsung’s latest and most advanced HDR10+ technology, with over 8,000-nit brightness, to provide the most dynamic image quality even on the sunniest of days.

In all, that’s 32,000 square feet of LED display.

I definitely don’t know this, but it is reasonably safe to assume this was not a straight buy of display tech, and likely involved some degree of sponsorship consideration. That’s not to suggest Samsung doesn’t make great LED displays, but a top global brand can bring a lot more to a high-profile deal like this than a pure-play LED display maker, particularly one based in China.

The photo up top is easily understood, but because the surroundings are darkened, this one below is little harder to sort out. I am reliably told it is also the rooftop, just shot closer in.