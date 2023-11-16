Videri Gets $20M Capital Raise To Fund Go-To-Market Plans

November 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an indicator that there is indeed money in the marketplace to help digital signage companies with growth plans – a $20 million capital raise for NYC-based Videri.

The investment from LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO) is positioned in PR as helping “fuel continued growth for Videri, as it expands its market through distribution and channel partners around the world, and delivers their next generation of leading-edge digital displays and content and device management software.”

Videri is most known for its proprietary Digital Canvases – custom smart displays supported by its own CMS, device management and analytics. The company supports all kinds of use cases but is has been particularly successful with a program that swaps out old backlit plastic brand signs in bars and restaurants with digital versions that are networked and changeable. Imagine a beer sign on a wall that was instead a display.

The units were specifically designed to be light, super-skinny and have a mounting system that allows the units to go up as easily as hanging a framed photo or painting. The company has many, many thousands out in the wild, particularly with an energy drink brand from Austria. Not sure they can officially say who, but think something that gives you wings.

From PR:

“We are delighted to close a significant growth capital raise that will allow an industry game-changer such as Videri to further expand its innovative product line and reach more industry sectors,” says Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Chicago-based LAGO. “Our fund is uniquely designed for this exact opportunity, to help emerging businesses fulfill their commercial potential by successfully delivering products and services to their important customer base.”

The Videri Platform includes “Digital Canvases” (displays) that are managed by its content and device management software with reporting capabilities and analytics, as well as simple integration with other applications. Videri Canvases engage audiences with stunning visuals and design features, while offering state-of-the-art measurable point-of-sale impact and enterprise-grade scalability and security.

“This round of funding marks an important step in the next phase of Videri’s go-to-market strategy,” says Wes Nicol, CEO at Videri. “The team at LAGO Innovation Fund clearly appreciates our unique value proposition and how we challenge limitations of traditional digital display solutions. This year, we launched a global partner program, opening up the Videri platform to technology, integrator and reseller partners globally, and with this infusion of capital, we can reach more partners in more markets driving incremental value to our customer base.”

Videri is a sponsor for the Sixteen:Nine ISE Mixer in Barcelona, and like last year, plans to bring in a pile of displays for the event. The company is also showing at DSE in a couple of weeks.