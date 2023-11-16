DSS Europe Shifts Dates Ahead Several Weeks To Dodge Crowds, Costs Of Big 2024 Sports Events

November 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Big sporting events in the region next summer have prompted the organizers of the excellent Digital Signage Summit Europe to shift it ahead several weeks, into late May.

The DSS event put together by Munich-based invidis and business partner Integrated Systems Events usually runs in early July, but the European football championship tournament and then the Olympics in Paris are on – driving up costs for everything,

So the 2024 event will be May 22nd and 23rd at the same venue as the 2023 event – the Hilton Munich Airport.

I went for the first time this past July and left very impressed. The special formula for this is having the conferences, exhibits and social events all in the same space as where attendees will stay, eat and drink, and right at a busy airport. At most industry events, people might bump into each other over the course of 2-3 days and events are across sometimes sprawling facilities and people stay at numerous hotels.

With DSS, you’re around everyone else throughout a day and the exhibits are in the lobby and conference room hallways – so vendors get tons of opportunities for chats and demos. The organizers also get CEO-level people from the biggest companies – so its not just a lot of sales and business development people.

When attendees need to head home, the airport terminal is a two-minute walk and a regional rail line is also right there.

My plan for 2024 was to maybe catch one of the Euro 2024 matches at a German city host stadium, but maybe Bayern is still finishing off its season in later May?

Good event.