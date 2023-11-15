JFK’s T4 Adds 11 Synect ReadySeeGo Totems To Guide, Inform Air Travelers At TSA Checkpoints
November 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes
The private operators of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York has added 11 of Synect’s ReadySeeGo Digital Communication Totems to a pair of TSA security checkpoints, in an effort to help travelers get through the rigamarole of commercial air travel.
The LCD totems use Synect’s Passenger360 visual communication platform to guide passengers through screening at a pair of checkpoints, as well as make them aware of wait times and communicate key information like what they need to put in bins and what can stay in their carry-on bags.
“JFKIAT’s new security checkpoint at Terminal 4 engages passengers, increases throughput, enhances capacity, and delivers automated operations at the security checkpoint,” says Yahav Ran, CEO of Synect.
“As JFK International Airport’s busiest terminal, it’s important to invest in solutions that will help streamline our operations and make our passengers’ journey from curb to gate as seamless as possible,” adds Steve Tukavkin, VP IT & Digital of JFKIAT.
ReadySeeGo totems, the PR adds, provide a more engaging, efficient and automated security checkpoint through the following:
-
Information: Clear directions, queue guidance and real-time TSA estimated wait times decrease anxiety and perceived wait times, resulting in a more enjoyable passenger experience.
-
Education: Friendly visual cues help passengers divest, remind them to have travel documents ready and highlight prohibited items and other compliance-related tips. This helps reduce processing time and the need for repeated instructions from security personnel.
-
Engagement: Eye-catching animations capture passengers’ attention, occupy their time and increase engagement with entertainment and information.
-
Automation: Information is automatically relayed to passengers, improving efficiency, which also helps Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) maintain order and focus in the checkpoint area, leading to more effective screening.
-
Operational agility: Scenario-based content, such as K9 content or emergency messaging, is easily activated, new content is deployed fast, and the units are portable for relocation if needed.
Orlando-based Synect did work for Microsoft’s retail presence, among other things, but has in recent years focused on airport communications.
Leave a comment