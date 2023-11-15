JFK’s T4 Adds 11 Synect ReadySeeGo Totems To Guide, Inform Air Travelers At TSA Checkpoints

The private operators of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York has added 11 of Synect’s ReadySeeGo Digital Communication Totems to a pair of TSA security checkpoints, in an effort to help travelers get through the rigamarole of commercial air travel.

The LCD totems use Synect’s Passenger360 visual communication platform to guide passengers through screening at a pair of checkpoints, as well as make them aware of wait times and communicate key information like what they need to put in bins and what can stay in their carry-on bags.

“JFKIAT’s new security checkpoint at Terminal 4 engages passengers, increases throughput, enhances capacity, and delivers automated operations at the security checkpoint,” says Yahav Ran, CEO of Synect.

“As JFK International Airport’s busiest terminal, it’s important to invest in solutions that will help streamline our operations and make our passengers’ journey from curb to gate as seamless as possible,” adds Steve Tukavkin, VP IT & Digital of JFKIAT.