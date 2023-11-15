Intuiface Says Its Just-Launched Player Next Gen Software Enables Cross-Channel Delivery Of Rich Interactive Experiences

November 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The French software firm Intuiface has advanced new interactive player capabilities from broad beta testing to general availability, making it possible for solutions providers and end-users to create and deploy rich interactive experiences on any screen, whether using a device’s native player software or a progressive web app on a browser.

Player Next Gen is described as a “revolutionary web-native runtime for digital signage” built on the Toulouse company’s no-code approach to content delivery.

From PR:

Player Next Gen is unique in the digital signage industry thanks to its ability to support both interactive in-venue deployments – running locally on a device – and interactive web deployments. The in-venue deployments run on Windows, Android, BrightSign, iPadOS, Samsung Tizen, Chrome, and Raspberry Pi. The web deployments can be run either as a website (embeddable in an iFrame) or as a Progressive Web App, meaning they can be run offline and outside a browser. Meanwhile, Intuiface’s no-code authoring tool, Composer, ensures a consistent content creation process, whether deploying in-venue or to the web. Zero coding knowledge is required, enabling users to create captivating experiences effortlessly.

The web-native nature of Intuiface experiences running in Player Next Gen also makes it possible to embed those experiences in third-party, web-hosted digital signage frameworks. Now, non-interactive digital signage can seamlessly coexist with Intuiface-based interactive content. AppSpace, BrightSign, Dise, Korbyt, Navori, REACH Media, Samsung VXT, Signagelive, and Telelogos are among the validated CMS platform

Thanks to Intuiface’s use of Amazon’s global Content Delivery Network (CDN), web deployments are assured maximum download speeds worldwide, regardless of the requestor’s location. And Intuiface’s ISO 27001 certification – renewed in April of this year – ensures that all customer intellectual property will be protected, regardless of the deployment option selected.

A dual licensing model accompanies Intuiface’s web deployment option. The first option is a new views-based license, best for web deployments to audiences of unknown size and location. The second licensing option utilizes Intuiface’s current Player licensing model, ideal for deployments that necessitate offline usage on a limited number of specified devices. This alternative approach transforms web-deployed experiences into Progressive Web Apps, enabling them to function independently of web browsers and to be conveniently launched using a desktop icon. A deep dive into the world of Progressive Web Apps and their value to Intuiface users can be found at https://webapps.intuiface.com

“We are thrilled to offer our customers the flexibility and power of Player Next Gen,” says Intuiface COO Vincent Encontre. “We believe this will revolutionize the digital signage industry and open up a world of new possibilities for our customers.”

Serving as the successor to the previous generation of Player on all of Intuiface’s supported in-venue platforms but Windows, Player Next Gen will take on the Player name, losing the “Next Gen” tag. It is now available to all trial and active customer accounts. Paid customers across all Platform tiers can use the in-venue version of Player Next Gen on all of its supported platforms. For web deployments, paid customers must be at the Platform Enterprise level.

Here’s a demo video …

This seems pretty slick, and would certainly lower any barriers that might have been limiting adoption of Intuiface’s largely unique solutions. Some CMS software platforms offer rudimentary interactive design capability, whereas the proposition with Intuiface is the ability to build rich, deep interactive experiences like touchscreen applications without code … and in most vases for a fraction of the cost and much more quickly than through an interactive agency.

I also like the ability this opens up to deliver the same interactive experience across different devices, including smartphones and tablets, and also can also embed them in web-hosted third-party CMS platforms. For example, an interactive experience developed in Intuiface could be scheduled int0 an existing BrightSign signage network using BrightAuthor.

This is now just like dropping an HTML 5-based content piece into a schedule.