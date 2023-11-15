DSF Opens Voting For Open Board Seats For 2024; Six Candidates For Four Slots

November 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Voting starts today for open, at-large director positions on the board of the non-profit Digital Signage Federation, with six very familiar industry folks vying for four available positions.

Elections open at 11 AM EST today.

The candidates are:

Tony Green of Snap Install (running for 2nd term);

Kristin Roubie of Elo Touch (running for 2nd term);

Jeffrey Weitzman of Navori (running for 2nd term);

IV Dickson of Sagenet;

Kiersten Gibson of Reach Media Network;

Jay Leedy of Sony.

They’re all solid, deeply experienced and well-connected people, so I dunno how to choose four from the six. Coin toss? Bribes? (I like red wine).

This is the link to the voting page for members, and it includes bios of each of the folks listed above. Good luck to all.