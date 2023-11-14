Jetbuilt’s DSE Presence To Show How Platform Bridges Organizational Silos And Streamlines AV Project Planning

November 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Having gone to a few trade shows through the years, I’ve often walked right on past exhibit stands because I either had no idea what the company did or how what they had applied to the industry, so a big hat tip to a vendor that will be at DSE in a few weeks, who got ahead of it and did PR explaining its presence.

A company called Jetbuilt describes itself as “the global leader in AV project sales and management software” – and it will be at Digital Signage Experience driving awareness of its capabilities. The company was founded by a veteran AV integrator platform and the platform is tuned to the needs and interests of people working in AV, IT, security and structured cabling, as professionals.

The LA-area company suggest its software bridges silos in organizations and gives the people planning big jobs a 360-degree view of the five Ws of a deployment (who, what, when, where, why if the 5Ws thing left you cross-eyed).

Jetbuilt says it has launched new features to its proposal generation and project management platform, including Project Registration, Bid Processing and third-party integrations.

From PR:

Jetbuilt continues to address the needs of the global audiovisual and integration community by introducing field-requested enhancements, like Project Registration. Product Registration allows manufacturers to confirm product fit, recommend a better-suited or upcoming product, and share availability, discontinuation, incentives or other information that could be critical to the project. As a result, Project Registration enables designers and integrators to avoid error-prone submissions due to double entry or tracking various email threads while helping manufacturers manage many requests.

Bid Processing, which was developed through extensive industry research, empowers integrators to efficiently respond to each bid request while helping end users accurately and efficiently evaluate bids. With Bid Processing, consultants and end users can send a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) to their preferred integrators within Jetbuilt. The project is outlined in a digital RFP and integrators receive the fully-populated project within their Jetbuilt environment, eliminating the need to manually import every item inside the project from each sender’s various formats and organizational approaches.<

“We are energized to attend DSE 2023 and showcase many of the new, problem-solving enhancements we’ve introduced over the last few months,” said Paul Dexter, chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “Bridging the Silos is designed to eliminate day-to-day restrictions and bottlenecks between integrators, manufacturers, consultants, vendors and end-users. We understand the frustrations and pain-points of industry professionals, which is why we’re continuing to invest in new features to foster collaboration and fuel communication. We are excited to showcase Project Registration, Bid Processing and many third-party integrations to accelerate their businesses at DSE 2023.”

Finally, Jetbuilt has unveiled third-party integrations, including Microsoft 365, QuickBooks, Sage, ProCore, NetSuite, HubSpot, Salesforce, Solutions360, Zoho and many others, to streamline day-to-day operations. Through a collaboration with MindCloud, a pioneer in building API integrations, Jetbuilt fuels seamless data synchronization with popular customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, such as QuickBooks, HubSpot and Zoho. Jetbuilt’s third-party integrations provide users with a complete, seamless solution to manage unique aspects of their business, while eliminating disconnected systems operations and traditional pain points for managing systems and information.