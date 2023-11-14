InfoComm Is Still Many Months Off, But Organizers Closing Call For Presenters Soon

November 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is many months off – June 2024 in Las Vegas – but the AVIXA people who organize the big pro AV trade show are already telling the digital signage and AV communities their people better chop-chop if they want to get time in front of a conference microphone.

From AVIXA:

There are just over two weeks left to submit your session to the InfoComm 2024 Call for Presenters. If you’ve been putting it off, here are three reasons to motivate you to stop waiting and go for it:

Being a speaker is FREE. There are no fees to submit a session or present (as long as your topic is vendor‑neutral).

Sharing your knowledge, skills, and passion with other pros helps us all move the AV industry forward together.

You’ll receive a complimentary Education Pass which includes access to all education sessions PLUS all three days of the exhibit hall (a $599 value).

