Women In AV/IT Running Career Advice Luncheon Dec. 5th At DSE

November 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The non-profit group Women in AV/IT (or WAVIT) has organized a luncheon during Digital Signage Experience (DSE) next month that looks at “Empowering Women in Digital Signage: Best Career Advice I’ve Ever Received.”

The event is set for Tuesday, Dec. 5th at noon at the Keynote Stage during DSE.

From PR:

The luncheon aims to create a platform for women in the dynamic digital signage industry to connect, learn, and be inspired. The panel discussion, “Best Career Advice I’ve Ever Received,” will feature accomplished women leaders and experts sharing their “recipes for success” and the guidance that propelled them to success. Attendees will be treated to a lunch buffet and can interact, ask questions, and seek advice to foster a supportive community within the digital signage industry.

“Join us for an enriching experience! This lunch has historically been a high-point of every DSE Show with take-aways, networking, and community at the center. This year’s interactive panel will feature our “Recipes for Success”, and will include six amazing women sharing their best career advice and experiences,” says Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, Founder & Director of WAVIT.

Panelists and Moderator include:

WAVIT has partnered with MarketScale to create “Recipes for Success” videos featuring women sharing their best advice, to be showcased at the event and on their website. You can record your recipe for success video via this link. Recipe cards will be distributed for attendees to share their experiences at the show.

Cost to attend is $75. Go here to register: https://digitalsignageexperience202.sched.com/event/1PCXE.