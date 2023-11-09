Date And Time Window Now Set For Digital Signage Summit At ISE 2024

November 9, 2023 by Dave Haynes

No details yet, but the Digital Signage Summit that’s part of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) now has a date and time window for Barcelona.

The mini-conference will run over four hours in the middle of the trade show day at the ISE venue, in one of the facility’s many, many meeting spaces. It is set for Wednesday, Jan. 31st, starting at 10:30 and running to 14:30 (2:30 PM, if 24 hour clocks leave you cross-eyed).

The event is one of several put on through the year, and in different regions, by my friends at the German consultancy invidis – the mother show being the 2-day one it puts on in Munich in July.

Four hours might not seem like a lot for a conference, but anyone who goes to trade shows know that some sort of balance needs to be struck between education and covering the exhibit halls. While good chunks of ISE cover technologies as broad as pro audio and building automation, there’s a lot of display, infrastructure and software people to see who are specifically active in digital signage.

Good event. Some of the other on-site ISE conferences also look pretty good and would have some relevance, like smart buildings and smart workplaces.