Removing Duplicates Frees Up About Dozen Tickets For Sold Out DSE Mixer

November 8, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Update: They’re gone 🙁

Good news – about a dozen tickets have come available for the otherwise sold out Sixteen:Nine Mixer coming up in a few weeks in Las Vegas.

Out of confusion or people covering for each other or I don’t know what, there were several people double and even triple-registered. I went through them and deleted duplicates, freeing up some tickets.

So if you missed, and wanna go … here’s your chance:

Registration link: https://sixteennineDSEmixer2023.eventbrite.ca