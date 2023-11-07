US Sports And Entertainment Venues Seeing Big Demand Jump For Sponsor And Ad Signage

November 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A US company that specializes in what it calls sports and entertainment intelligence has some interesting insights and data on why there seems to be a lot of investment these days in digital signage and DOOH screens in sports and entertainment venues.

SponsorUnited, based in Stamford, CT, says there has been a massive influx of advertisers buying stadium signage over the past five years. From a Linkedin post by the company’s CEO:

Founder and CEO Bob Lynch suggests there are a few factors driving this growth:

This is, of course, not ALL digital signage. There’s everything from printed vinyl graphics on structures to logos on player uniforms … even referees, I think, in some sports.

But it is indicative of the activity being seen in the sports and entertainment venue sector, in the context of digital signage, for everything from menus at concessions to ad screens in the common areas, like concourses. And as we have seen, a lot of what was analog will go digital over time.

