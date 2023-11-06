Here Are The Digital Signage-Related Winners From Friday’s AV Awards In London

November 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The UK pro AV industry had its big and boozy awards night on the weekend, with some 1,400 people turning up in black tie and gowns for the dinner and drinks at a special events venue in central London.

The annual AV Awards, organized by AV Magazine, cover a lot of ground, but here’s who and what got recognized in the context of digital signage …

Channel Team of the Year – sponsored by Yealink

NowSignage

Control and Management Technology of the Year – sponsored by Colorlight

POET Creator Software – Skandal Technologies

Corporate Project of the Year – sponsored by Biamp

White & Case Grand Hall Forum – SiliconCore Technology & TAD

Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich

CleverLive – Clevertouch

End User Team of the Year

Outernet

Integrator of the Year – sponsored by INFiLED

White Light

Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year – sponsored by Vestel

Grand Magic Hotel – Moment Factory

Manufacturer of the Year – sponsored by Leyard

Brompton Technology

Public Sector Project of the Year – sponsored by Unilumin

Orlando International Airport Terminal C – Electrosonic

Retail Project of the Year – sponsored by AOTO

Footlocker EU In-store Digital Experience – Trison UK & CDW

Support Technology of the Year – sponsored by BenQ

SEAMLESS Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System – Peerless-AV

Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year- sponsored by NEXO

Frameless – Creative Technology

Venue Project of the Year

House of Digitalization – Kraftwerk Living Technologies

Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by NovaStar Technology

The “Wow” 3D Display – Liantronics

Congratulation to the winners and the people who did them and the customers, with projects, who funded them.