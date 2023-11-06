Here Are The Digital Signage-Related Winners From Friday’s AV Awards In London
November 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes
The UK pro AV industry had its big and boozy awards night on the weekend, with some 1,400 people turning up in black tie and gowns for the dinner and drinks at a special events venue in central London.
The annual AV Awards, organized by AV Magazine, cover a lot of ground, but here’s who and what got recognized in the context of digital signage …
Channel Team of the Year – sponsored by Yealink
NowSignage
Control and Management Technology of the Year – sponsored by Colorlight
POET Creator Software – Skandal Technologies
Corporate Project of the Year – sponsored by Biamp
White & Case Grand Hall Forum – SiliconCore Technology & TAD
Digital Signage Technology of the Year – sponsored by Midwich
CleverLive – Clevertouch
End User Team of the Year
Outernet
Integrator of the Year – sponsored by INFiLED
White Light
Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year – sponsored by Vestel
Grand Magic Hotel – Moment Factory
Manufacturer of the Year – sponsored by Leyard
Brompton Technology
Public Sector Project of the Year – sponsored by Unilumin
Orlando International Airport Terminal C – Electrosonic
Retail Project of the Year – sponsored by AOTO
Footlocker EU In-store Digital Experience – Trison UK & CDW
Support Technology of the Year – sponsored by BenQ
SEAMLESS Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System – Peerless-AV
Themed Entertainment and Attractions Project of the Year- sponsored by NEXO
Frameless – Creative Technology
Venue Project of the Year
House of Digitalization – Kraftwerk Living Technologies
Visual Technology of the Year – sponsored by NovaStar Technology
The “Wow” 3D Display – Liantronics
Congratulation to the winners and the people who did them and the customers, with projects, who funded them.
