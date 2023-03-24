Hotel Near Disneyland Uses Displays, Projection To Make “Grand Magic” In Lobby

March 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The hotels sector has long been an active investor in digital signage, but with the notable exception of casino resorts, most properties have paid for projects that would be described as modest. Like a video wall behind the check-in and directory displays.

Then there’s the Grand Magic Hotel near Disneyland Paris …

Schroders, the investment management firm that now owns the property ,commissioned a group of companies to make its renovated lobby a themed attraction, just liked the big theme park down the road. The immersive lobby, guided by the creative design of Montreal-based Moment Factory, uses a pile of flat panel displays and projectors. Moment notes in a brief on the project that “Tétris Design & Build”gave life to this scenography and Maison Numéro 20 took charge of the decoration of these reinvented spaces.”

Our German language content partners invidis has a post up about the project that provides more detail:

Moment Factory has been working on this hotel project for two years. The client wanted to give the hotel an entertainment component and thus create a “completely new type of visitor experience”, as stated in a press release.

The jewel of the immersive reception is the Grand Hall: a columned hall that transforms into different worlds depending on the time of day – a French garden, a water palace, a forest pavilion and a sky gallery. As masters of synchronous content, Moment Factory tailored the animations precisely to each individual column and complemented them with lighting on the column arches and appropriate music.

The multimedia architecture consists of 120 HD LED screens from Samsung in 55 inches and 8 screens in 85 inches. Two HD video projectors are also installed, 110 Frenetik projectors and 148 RGBW Chauvet projectors.

“Schroders’ engagement gave us the opportunity to reimagine the hotel experience by leveraging our experience with themed attractions,” says Thomas Pintal, Creative Director of Moment Factory. “Through multimedia scenography, we take visitors of all ages on an immersive journey.”

With the transformation, owner Schroders wanted to create a place where family and friends could gather. The result is a mixture of cinema hall, indoor adventure park and lobby.

It’s both interesting and nice to see narrow-bezel LCD screens being used here (the invidis post says LED, but I think that might be more accurately described as LED-lit LCDs). Using flat panels would lower the capital budget if the customer was willing to ignore the minor seams between displays (when content is done well they’re pretty inoffensive). It also means the little kids taking all this in can run up and touch the screens (as they will endlessly) without anyone worrying much about inadvertent damage, which would be the case with conventional LED products.

Here’s a project video: