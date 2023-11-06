Chinese TV Giant Hisense Now Distributing B2B Displays In US Via Exertis Almo Deal

November 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Chinese TV manufacturer Hisense – top three globally based on sales volume – appears to be getting deeper into the commercial display business, having entered into an “exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with Exertis Almo, one of the largest and most specialized value-added AV distributors in North America.

The agreement sees the full line of Hisense’s 32- to 100-inch digital signage displays and direct-view LED all-in-one 136- and 163-inch models available via Exertis Almo.

Hisense will also be on the company’s long-running road show next year – called Exertis Almo E4 Experience.

“Hisense was recently named a top global television manufacturer. As the official sponsor of the NBA, the Hisense brand will continue to be elevated in the US market with the introduction of commercial-grade displays, touchscreens and direct-view LEDs,” says Exertis Almo Director of Business Development Brian Rhatigan. “We expect the demand for Hisense products in commercial projects to steadily increase in the coming months.”

Observers have long been suggesting the Chinese display companies were going to eventually come after B2B business and compete on low price with Korean and Japanese manufacturers. We’ve seen BOE showing up at trade shows, as well as TCL, which has an interesting deal to see its commercial displays built with Brightsign players inside.

Hisense is not entirely new to the space, and has been nibbling around since at least 2017 – when it was showing “prosumer” displays … effectively TVs with commercial warranties.

I did not know Hisense also did LED, though like others it may be someone else’s white label product re-badged as Hisense.