LED Mainstreamed: Small NC University Kits Out Sports Arena With Vast LED Halo Over Seating Bowl

November 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Yet more evidence of LED costs coming down and awareness and adoption going up – a small university on North Carolina has kitted out the seating bowl of its campus sports arena with a 577-foot circumference LRD halo ring.

The 5,000-seater Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena at High Point University in North Carolina added the halo ahead of the 2023-24 basketball season, with the design following the circular architecture of the building.

The 7.5 feet high halo uses 5.9mm pitch LEDs from Daktronics.

From the manufacturer’s PR:

The display system includes a custom Daktronics control system to deliver pixel-accurate playback of all content delivered to the school’s new halo display. It’s capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of content that will appeal to fans seated on any side of the arena while delivering all the stats and graphics that entertain and inform throughout live events.

“We’re so proud to be working with our partners at High Point University once again on this unique display installation,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “It adds so much to an already amazing arena. The game-day experience for Panthers fans will be enhanced by the addition of more statistical information and other fan engagement opportunities that can be shown on this massive display. We can’t wait to see it in action during their first event!”