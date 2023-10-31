Waikiki Beach Hilton Now Sports What’s Described As Largest Screen In Hawaii

October 31, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Hilton Waikiki Beach in Honolulu now has what’s touted to be the largest screen in Hawaii – a 146 inch version of the Samsung’s premium The Wall LED display.

It’s up behind the bar in the lobby of the hotel, which caters to both business travelers and vacationers.

The big screen splits it time between being a very big TV and ambient digital signage: In the afternoon, the hotel utilizes The Wall to keep guests engaged with current news and sports, segmenting the large screen to display four different television channels at once. In the evening, calming Hawaiian scenes create a luxurious ambiance for dinner guests. On Sundays, NFL game broadcasts on The Wall draw in the local community.

Local integrator Pacific Digital Signs put it in.