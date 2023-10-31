SpinetiX, Sharp NEC Partner On Upgrade-Capable Smart Pro Displays

The Swiss digital signage hardware/software SpinetiX has partnered with Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe to market a different take on so-called smart commercial displays – units that ship with Spinetix software on Intel compute modules that can slot-load into certain pro displays.

The all-in-one displays run the Spinetix DSOS operating system and Arya CMS.

One of the key selling points of this set-up is the ability to upgrade. The system on chip smart displays marketed by the big guys like Samsung and LG are hard-wired in. There is no hatch to open and swap the processor for a faster, more powerful version. The Sharp NEC’s displays (NEC Multisyncs) have slots out of sight that allow the “smarts” to be loaded and swapped/upgraded without replacing the entire display.

The NEC side of the Sharp NEC joint venture has historically been the one display major bucking the trend to all-in-ones, having earlier debuted support for snapping in Raspberry Pi computing modules.

SpinetiX has been around the digital signage space for ages, and has until recently focused on its line of very slick but proprietary media players.