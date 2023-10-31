Global Digital Signage Awards Release List Of Finalists; Dinner Set For Jan. 29th In Barcelona

October 31, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The UK team behind the global Digital Signage Awards has released a full list of the companies that have submitted work for consideration for the 2024 awards, with some 50 business and organizations from around the planet.

A rumble through the list shows companies from as far afield as Australia, and the entries include work from big corporations like Delta Air Lines and major digital creative shops like Moment Factory.

The awards will be handed out at a dinner at the front end of ISE week in Barcelona, on Jan. 29th. That dinner will be preceded, at the same venue, by a Sixteen:Nine mixer, which also serve as pre-gaming drinks and networking for people attending the awards dinner on the floor above. Attending the dinner gets you into the Mixer, but registering for and attending the mixer does not get you into the awards. They’re separately ticketed events and mixer registration will happen after DSE … so that my brain doesn’t explode trying to manage two mixers at once.

The entries will now get reviewed by me and a panel of senior industry people who have kindly provided their time as judges.

The companies that have entered for the 2024 awards: