Stretched Display Built Into Order Counter Presents Hot Chocolate Options At UK Shop

October 27, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is an approach to digital menus I haven’t seen before – embedding one of those stretch “bar-type” LCD displays on a tilted stand on the order counter.

It’s used by what I guess is a hot chocolate with marshmallow toppings shop in Lincoln, in the UK. There are conventional menu boards up behind the counter, as well as a promo screen in a window, but the stretchy screen is used to walk through newbie customers through ordering options, including the marshmallow “fluff” and sprinkly toppings.

The display tech is from UK-based Allsee Technologies. Dunno about CMS.