Digital Signage Experience Announces 2023 DSE (DIZZIE) Awards Finalists

October 26, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Finalists have been announced for the Digital Signage Experience Awards – nicknamed the Dizzies – that recognize great installations or campaigns that apply the technology.

The awards will be announced during the trade show and conference, which is coming up Dec. 2-5 in Las Vegas.

The DSE Awards Finalists 2023 are:

Corporate Environments

·       BNY Mellon – Reception Desk, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions

·       CoStar Group, Irving Location, submitted by SNA Displays

·       Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Headquarters, submitted by SNA Displays

·       Intel Mixed Reality Fab Tour, submitted by Stimulant

·       On AG – Kilchenmann AG, submitted by easescreen

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)

·       Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Osheaga, submitted by iGotcha Media

·       Stella Artois on The Towers, submitted by KEVANI

·       The Atrium Tower, submitted by Media Resources Inc.

·       The Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), submitted by SNA Displays

·       The Rogers Tower – 10.67mm SITELINE Spectacular, submitted by Media Resources Inc.

Educational Environments

·        Audubon Nature Institute – Atrium LED Display, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions

·        Baylor University – Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions

·        Innovating Seneca: Multi-Campus Digital Transformation, submitted by ICON

·        Morgan State University – 4K TruView Touchscreen, submitted by Media Resources Inc.

·        Schools use digital signage to encourage student creativity and student engagement, submitted by Rise Vision

Entertainment & Recreation

·       Carnival Celebration Cruise Line Moving Screens and Fun Port Windows, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions

·       CBS Sports HQ Broadcast Studio – Connecticut, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions

·       Illuminarium Toronto, submitted by Aligned Vision Group

·       International African American Museum, submitted by Sony Electronics

·       National Museum of African American History and Culture Digital Donor Experience, submitted by Stimulant and Belle & Wissell

Experiential Design & Planning

·       Katara Towers Parabolic LED display, submitted by Esprit Digital

·       Okta Experience Center, submitted by SNA Displays

·       Selfie Station, presented by Revel Media Group

·       View Boston Observatory Interactive Exhibits, submitted by Float4

Healthcare Environments

·       HLA International Clinic in Barcelona, submitted by nsign.tv and Luk hiar!

·       Kaiser Permanente Georgia – Member Real Time Feedback Engagement, submitted by Kiosk & Display

·       Mount Sinai Hospital Digital Donor Wall, submitted by Envision

Hospitality

·       Gila River Wild Horsepass Casino, Curved Vertical Spectacular, submitted by Media Resources Inc.

·       Grand Magic Hotel, submitted by Moment Factory

·       Helios Wine Maker, submitted by Ideum

·       Katara Towers Parabolic LED display, submitted by Esprit Digital

·       Oculus “I Love It” show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, submitted by Float4

·       Talking Stick Resort – Main Entryway LED Ceiling, submitted by Nanolumens

Public Spaces

·       Florida Center Experience, submitted by TRISON NECSUM

·       Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Osheaga, submitted by iGotcha Media

·       Tampa International Airport, submitted by AVI-SPL

·       Visual Ecosystem at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, submitted by Synect

Restaurants

·       District Tap Sports & Social TruView Video Wall, submitted by Media Resources Inc.

·       NBC Sports Arena 2-Story TruView Video Wall, submitted by Media Resources Inc.

·       UPshow SHIFT, submitted by UPshow

Retail Environments

·       CIBC SQUARE Flagship Banking Centre Digital Signage, submitted by SJC

·       Digital Signage With Dynamic Pricing – Smart Retail at the Point of Decision, submitted by Instorescreen

·       Dual-Sided LED Halo Display at Houston Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park, submitted by BrightSign

·       Hamad International Airport Central Concourse C, submitted by Esprit Digital

·       Valley Bank Large-Scale Digital Sign at Manhattan Flagship, submitted by Adrenaline

Transportation

·       Digital Journey of Surprises at Newark Liberty International Airport [Terminal A], submitted by Moment Factory

·       Elevating the Passenger Experience at the Delta Air Lines LGA Terminal, submitted by Poppulo

·       Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center, submitted by Torrance Transit System

·       Visual Ecosystem at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, submitted by Synect

Venues

·       Boeing Center at Tech Port, submitted by SNA Displays

·       CFG Bank Arena new exterior multimedia activation, submitted by Moment Factory

·       David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, NYC, submitted by AV&C and SiliconCore

·       Digital Transformation, The San Antonio Spurs, submitted by Creative Realities Inc

·       Midland Community Theatre, submitted by Revel Media Group

·       Sixteen:Nine Mixer Immersive 3D Content Experience, submitted by Render Impact

There are also awards for:

The Trailblazer Award

Honoring visionary individuals who have fearlessly pioneered new paths and shattered barriers in creating digital signage experiences. This award recognizes their extraordinary innovation, leadership, and ability to inspire, celebrating their transformative impact and the legacy they leave as trailblazers, paving the way for future generations.

The Emerging Talent Award

Acknowledging and celebrating individuals in the early stages of their careers who have displayed exceptional promise, talent, and potential in creating digital signage experiences. It recognizes their outstanding achievements and predicts their future success as influential leaders and innovators.

 

