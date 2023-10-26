Digital Signage Experience Announces 2023 DSE (DIZZIE) Awards Finalists

The DSE Awards Finalists 2023 are:
Corporate Environments
BNY Mellon – Reception Desk, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions
CoStar Group, Irving Location, submitted by SNA Displays
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Headquarters, submitted by SNA Displays
Intel Mixed Reality Fab Tour, submitted by Stimulant
On AG – Kilchenmann AG , submitted by easescreen Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Osheaga, submitted by iGotcha Media
Stella Artois on The Towers, submitted by KEVANI
The Atrium Tower, submitted by Media Resources Inc.
The Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), submitted by SNA Displays
The Rogers Tower – 10.67mm SITELINE Spectacular, submitted by Media Resources Inc.
Educational Environments
Audubon Nature Institute – Atrium LED Display, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions
Baylor University – Hurd Welcome Center, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions
Innovating Seneca: Multi-Campus Digital Transformation, submitted by ICON
Morgan State University – 4K TruView Touchscreen, submitted by Media Resources Inc.
Schools use digital signage to encourage student creativity and student engagement, submitted by Rise Vision Entertainment & Recreation
Carnival Celebration Cruise Line Moving Screens and Fun Port Windows, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions
CBS Sports HQ Broadcast Studio – Connecticut, submitted by DetaiLED Solutions
Illuminarium Toronto, submitted by Aligned Vision Group
International African American Museum, submitted by Sony Electronics
National Museum of African American History and Culture Digital Donor Experience, submitted by Stimulant and Belle & Wissell Experiential Design & Planning
Katara Towers Parabolic LED display, submitted by Esprit Digital
Okta Experience Center, submitted by SNA Displays
Selfie Station, presented by Revel Media Group
View Boston Observatory Interactive Exhibits, submitted by Float4
HLA International Clinic in Barcelona, submitted by nsign.tv and Luk hiar!
Kaiser Permanente Georgia – Member Real Time Feedback Engagement, submitted by Kiosk & Display
Mount Sinai Hospital Digital Donor Wall, submitted by Envision Hospitality
Gila River Wild Horsepass Casino, Curved Vertical Spectacular, submitted by Media Resources Inc.
Grand Magic Hotel, submitted by Moment Factory
Helios Wine Maker, submitted by Ideum
Oculus “I Love It” show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, submitted by Float4
Talking Stick Resort – Main Entryway LED Ceiling, submitted by Nanolumens Public Spaces
Florida Center Experience, submitted by TRISON NECSUM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Osheaga, submitted by iGotcha Media
Tampa International Airport, submitted by AVI-SPL
Visual Ecosystem at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, submitted by Synect Restaurants
District Tap Sports & Social TruView Video Wall, submitted by Media Resources Inc.
NBC Sports Arena 2-Story TruView Video Wall, submitted by Media Resources Inc.
UPshow SHIFT, submitted by UPshow Retail Environments
CIBC SQUARE Flagship Banking Centre Digital Signage, submitted by SJC
Digital Signage With Dynamic Pricing – Smart Retail at the Point of Decision, submitted by Instorescreen
Dual-Sided LED Halo Display at Houston Astros Team Store at Minute Maid Park, submitted by BrightSign
Hamad International Airport Central Concourse C, submitted by Esprit Digital
Valley Bank Large-Scale Digital Sign at Manhattan Flagship, submitted by Adrenaline Transportation
Digital Journey of Surprises at Newark Liberty International Airport [Terminal A], submitted by Moment Factory
Elevating the Passenger Experience at the Delta Air Lines LGA Terminal, submitted by Poppulo
Mary K. Giordano Regional Transit Center, submitted by Torrance Transit System
Visual Ecosystem at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, submitted by Synect Venues
Boeing Center at Tech Port, submitted by SNA Displays
CFG Bank Arena new exterior multimedia activation, submitted by Moment Factory
David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, NYC, submitted by AV&C and SiliconCore
Digital Transformation, The San Antonio Spurs, submitted by Creative Realities Inc
Midland Community Theatre, submitted by Revel Media Group
Sixteen:Nine Mixer Immersive 3D Content Experience, submitted by Render Impact
