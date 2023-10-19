Uniguest Makes Another Acquisition, This Time Healthcare Tech Firm pCare

October 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

When people ask me about vertical markets that are poised for growth, I tend to say now that the industry has started to tap the opportunity for back-of-house, non-office workplace environments, the next big one is health care.

We’ve seen some announcements recently from LG and Samsung that suggest they see it as well, and now there is news that one of the morer acquisitive companies in the industry has picked up a technology firm focused on interactive patient engagement.

Nashville-based Uniguest, which started with hotels and then got into hotel-ish senior living environments, has announced today the acquisition of pCare, described as a “New York-based provider of interactive patient engagement systems designed to improve patient outcomes and experience while making the work of healthcare teams safer and simpler.”

From PR:

Delivering solutions for over 70 years, pCare is a specialist in supplying connected technology solutions in healthcare and hospital environments. Partnering closely with clients, pCare understands that each provider has its own unique challenges and desired outcomes and works consultatively to deliver a customized offering for each hospital or clinic.

With a range of technologies from patient bedside TV to digital signage, to mobile apps and video conferencing, pCare creates personalized experiences for every customer using its experience to deliver visionary goals and actionable plans.

I just wrote about pCare a few weeks ago, and given that these kinds of deals tend to happen in weeks and months, the Uniguest acquisition was likely in motion by then. The post goes into my thinking about health care as an opportunity for digital signage solutions. Buying pCare fast-tracks any ambitions Uniguest has to be big in health care communications.

Uniguest CEO Matt Goche says his company is already quite active in the sector: “Uniguest has delivered solutions to the healthcare space for several years now, creating engagement platforms for providers across the world. We know the market well and know that there is a need for what pCare offers.

“pCare is ranked number one in the KLAS Research Interactive Patient Systems category, so by bringing pCare into Uniguest we know we will be enhancing our portfolio offering, expertise, and focus into the sector. Likewise, we are also bringing advantages to the pCare customer base through our 24/7 operations center, industry-leading engineering team, and broad technology portfolio. This is a great fit both technologically and from a vision standpoint and we’re delighted to welcome the pCare team to Uniguest.”

Dave Bennett, CEO at pCare: “This is an exciting moment for pCare, our customers and our 200+ employees; we see what Uniguest has achieved and is continuing to achieve and see this as a perfect fit to drive greater market penetration for our technology, solutions, and services. We know that together we can build something great and are delighted to be part of the Uniguest family.”

Uniguest is private equity backed (it’s a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital). This is the third Uniguest acquisition of 2023, following on from Eversound and Bunch Enterprise earlier this year; MediaStar Systems, Otrum AS, and the hospitality division of CPI Global in 2022; plus, JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021. They also, earlier, bought Onelan an TriplePlay.