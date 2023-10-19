Racapé Leaving Post As Global Commercial Head For PPDS; Last Day Just Before ISE

October 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I don’t normally write about personnel stuff like new hires and departures because page view metrics clearly suggest few readers have much interest in that kind of news, but this is a big one: the guy who has been a big part of building up the profile and user base for Philips pro displays is leaving PPDS.

Franck Racapé is the VP Global Commercial for PPDS (short for Philips Professional Display Solutions), responsible for sales, digital signage evangelical work and the global alignment and standardization of PPDS products and services. The company was an also-ran in pro displays a decade ago but is now competing with Sony and Sharp-NEC, and nipping at the heels of Samsung and LG in pro display sales and interest.

German language content partner Invidis notes:

In the last three years in particular, PPDS has been able to establish many innovations on the market with Wave (Remote Device Management) and Green Signage (e-paper, modular upgrades) and surprise the competition. He also oversaw the rebrand of Philips Displays to PPDS , which also included a strategic reorganization.

Racapé joined PPDS in 2011, and I’ve got to know him a little as ISE started becoming part of my trade show coverage rotation – seeing him in Amsterdam and now in Barcelona. He let the PPDS team know he was leaving earlier this month, and is done in mid-January – just a couple of weeks before ISE.

Very nice man. I’ve no idea what’s next for him, but sure he will have lots of people wanting to have a chat about just that.

This Linkedin post from Racapé goes into a little more detail about his decision.