Clever Digital Art Piece Traps People Between Books On A Shelf

October 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is much more art than commercial signage, but a fun and interesting approach to mixing screens with physical objects.

Japanese multimedia artist Hiroyasu Shimo put a screen in behind books on a bookshelf and created video that makes it appear that tiny people are stuck between the books.

Hat tips Alix Pennycuick and Stephan Bischof for pointing out. This Linkedin post has a lengthy “art-speak” explanation of the piece, if you are into that sort of thing.

There is some speculation online that this was done with projection, but I think it is as simple as a small monitor screen using creative that was developed with the books firmly fixed in specific positions.

Whatever the case, it’s very clever and you could imagine this being done on a larger scale – though life-sized people seemingly trapped in something like a building lobby’s set-up might freak out some observers.