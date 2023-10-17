Belgian Firm Uses Big LED To Help Customers Build And Visualize Their Dream Bathrooms

October 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

We’ve seen display technology used to help consumers do everything from configure their ideal cars in digital showrooms to accessorizing outfits on interactive screens in fashion retail dressing rooms, but I don’t think I’ve seen a set-up built with the intent of helping homeowners come up with a visualize their dream bathrooms.

The Belgian firm Van Marcke markets sanitary, heating, and renewable energy solutions, and now has an entirely digital showroom at its Van Marcke Lab in Antwerp. The small footprint space is dominated by LED video walls that let customers create personalized bathroom designs and see them at lie-size scale.

“The growing demand for personalization among our customers prompted Van Marcke to embark on a unique and innovative project aimed at making the online purchase of technically complex products, such as bathrooms, more comfortable and tailored to individual needs,” says Charlotte Packet, merchandising manager at Van Marcke.

Van Marcke worked with a firm called Ocular on the showroom and lab, and they settled on Leyard’s LED products.

There are four 1.5mm pitch displays – measuring 2.4m by 2.4m – and a single high brightness 2.9mm wall that is 4m high and 2.5m wide, and based on the brightness is likely by a window or in an particularly well lit area.

The creative is done in such a way that the screens deliver the illusion of depth. Leyard calls this “deep screen” technology, but unless I am missing something the visual illusions owe entirely to the creative, not the display surface.

Customers use interactive touchscreens to build their bathrooms, and the finished ideas are reflected on the big LED walls. “Van Marcke’s interior consultants,” says PR, “assist in placing the product combinations in the customer’s bathroom using an interactive drawing table. The result is visualized in 3D, and a price quote is provided.”